Well, that was one for the books.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks looked in complete control from start to finish in their 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

But just when it seemed as though a mostly forgettable game would close with an entirely forgettable ending, the Eagles delivered arguably the greasiest backdoor cover of the season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020.

The Six-Figure Backdoor Cover

The Seahawks were a 6.5-point favourite in Philadelphia on Monday night.

With Seattle up 14 with 12 seconds left on the clock, Carson Wentz aired it out 33 yards to tight end Richard Rodgers for the touchdown.

Rather than just kick the extra point and try to get the ball back with the onside kick, the Eagles elected to attempt the two-point conversion.

Miles Sanders ran it in for the successful conversion and cut the deficit to six. The Seahawks then recovered the onside kick, and Wilson took a knee to end the game.

Seattle wins, 23-17 the final. Philadelphia +6.5 covers.

It was an absolutely awful beat for anybody that had the Seahawks to cover. That includes one bettor who had placed a $500,000 (U.S.) wager on Seattle -6.5, per Bet MGM.

I have a tough time even imagining what it would feel like to lose half a million on that absolutely brutal backdoor cover.

On the flip side, I’ll offer congratulations to anybody that was on the Eagles +6.5. That must have been one heck of a ride.

PGA Tour Resumes In Mexico

The final official PGA Tour event of 2020 will take place in Playa del Carmen, Mexico this week, with five of the top-25 golfers in the world set to compete in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Justin Thomas opened as the obvious betting favourite at +600 odds to win.

Our very own Michael Harrison broke down what to expect at the tournament, including a closer look at which of the five Canadians set to compete this week has the best shot to contend for the outright win.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

On Monday I offered my condolences to anybody that lost a must-win fantasy football matchup facing Tyreek Hill in Week 12.

I lost in both of the leagues that I faced Hill in this past week.

Now in one of those leagues I’ll need a win in order to at least have a shot at making the playoffs.

With the news that Texans receiver Will Fuller will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, I’ll be turning to the wire this week to see if I can bolster my depth.

Here are my top five waiver wire options that are still available in more than 50 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues for Week 13.

RB James White, Patriots: White was a popular pickup last week after teammate Rex Burkhead suffered a season-ending injury. Despite being held to 18 rushing yards on five carries, he did score two touchdowns to salvage a double-digit fantasy scoring performance against the Arizona Cardinals. White should have a decent floor as the primary pass-catching back for New England the rest of the season. He’s still rostered in less than 50 per cent of TSN leagues.

WR Nelson Agholor, Raiders: There wasn’t much that went right for Las Vegas in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, Agholor still finished with five catches for 54 yards, posting a double-digit fantasy performance for the third time in his past four games. The Raiders should bounce back against the New York Jets on Sunday. Agholor, who is rostered in just 31.9 per cent of leagues, should have a decent floor against the Jets.

WR T.Y. Hilton, Colts: Speaking of decent matchups, Indianapolis gets the Houston Texans following a tough loss to the Tennessee Titans. Hilton won’t be a boom play every week, but he did have four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Rostered in 45.4 per cent of leagues, Hilton could be worth a spot start if you need the help this week.

RB Cam Akers, Rams: It’s been a long time coming for anybody who was waiting on the 2020 second-round pick to deliver. Akers delivered his best performance of his career with 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on 9.3 yards per carry in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Akers, who is rostered in just 27.9 per cent of leagues, could be in line for another strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Ito Smith, Falcons: While Brian Hill got the first look as the starting running back for Atlanta with Todd Gurley injured, Smith ended up with 16 touches compared to Hill’s 13 touches. Smith finished with 75 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. If Gurley remains sidelined, Smith might be worth a look in deeper leagues against the New Orleans Saints. He’s rostered in just 0.8 per cent of leagues.