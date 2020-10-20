Morning Coffee: Things go from bad to worse for Cowboys, World Series begins

Is there any hope for Dallas without Dak?

It didn’t take very long for things to go from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

After all of the talk about what Andy Dalton could provide as a capable replacement for the injured Dak Prescott, any hope for the Cowboys offence dissipated fairly quickly in a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire provided a reminder to everybody who doubted him just how special he can be with 169 scrimmage yards in a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020.

Welcome to Dallas, Andy

Dalton went 34-of-54 for 266 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and was sacked three times in the 28-point loss to Arizona.

Tonight's 38-10 loss matches the Cowboys worst loss at AT&T Stadium (2017 Week 11 against the Eagles, 37-9).



This was the 96th game they've played there, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vovmC6YuRH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2020

While the offensive line was without some key pieces, including guard Zack Martin who left with a concussion, pressure was just one of several issues that plagued this Cowboys offence.

For his part, Dalton looked shaky at times with a near safety and just 4.9 yards per pass attempt in addition to the two picks and three sacks.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on back-to-back drives, which directly led to 14 points for the Cardinals.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb each had seven receptions, but most of their production came in garbage time when the game was already out of hand.

Meanwhile, the Dallas defence gave up one big play after another, including an 80-yard touchdown reception by Christian Kirk and a 69-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake.

Kyler Murray threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns with another 74 rushing yards and a score as Arizona improved to 4-2 both straight up and against the spread this season.

Dallas fell to 2-4 straight up and 0-6 against the spread.

The faces of the Dallas Cowboys fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium says it all. 😬 MORE @ https://t.co/qUnzhaH3P8 pic.twitter.com/PAwcFsIU2E — BarDown (@BarDown) October 20, 2020

The Cowboys now have the distinction of being one of two teams that has yet to cover the spread through six games this year along with the New York Jets (0-6).

Next up for Dallas is a road trip to face the Washington Football Team this upcoming Sunday.

Can the Cowboys get it together in time to beat 1-5 Washington?

Dallas opened as a three-point favourite for that contest.

All Hail King Clyde

In terms of storylines entering Monday, there was certainly plenty of talk of impending doom for fantasy managers who had the Chiefs rookie running back Edwards-Helaire on their roster.

The 2020 first-round pick responded with the best performance of his career against the Bills.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took advantage of light boxes (6 or fewer defenders), which he saw on 18 of his 26 carries (69%).



Edwards-Helaire had 109 expected rush yards on his runs vs light boxes (most by any RB in a game over the last 2 seasons).#KCvsBUF | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/T5ckxXmcZ7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 20, 2020

CEH finished with 161 rushing yards – the third-most single-game rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.

Patrick Mahomes, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and even Tyreek Hill pitched in on the ground as Kansas City finished with 245 rushing yards, the most net rushing yards the Chiefs have ever had in a single game under head coach Andy Reid.

Despite the rainy weather, Mahomes completed 81 per cent of his passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas City won and covered on the road as 5.5-point favourites.

On the other side of the football, it was another shaky performance for Josh Allen.

The third-year quarterback completed just 52 per cent of his passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns with a late interception.

The bad news for the Bills is that they are now 4-2 following back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

The good news is that they should be able to get back on track as a 12.5-point favourite at the New York Jets in Week 7.

Kansas City opened as a nine-point favourite for next Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

The fantasy football injury carousel continued this past week with Miles Sanders, Raheem Mostert, Jonnu Smith and Zach Ertz among the biggest names sidelined.

Here are five names that I will be looking for on the waiver wire this week:

RB Boston Scott, Eagles: The next man up following Miles Sanders’ knee injury, Scott should have plenty of opportunities in an expanded role against the New York Giants on Thursday night. He’s rostered in just 10.6 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues.

TE: Darren Fells, Texans: Fells had seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Now he gets a great opportunity to build on that production against a Green Bay Packers’ side that was torched by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight end Rob Gronkowski in Week 6. As long as Jordan Akins remains sidelined, Fells should be in line for an expanded role in this offence.

WR Travis Fulgham, Eagles: Even after a pair of strong performances, Fulgham is rostered in just 47.2 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues. With a favourable matchup against the Giants on tap, Fulgham is definitely worth a look this week if you need help at the wide receiver position.

RB La’Mical Perine, Jets: Perine should get a long look in New York following Bell’s release. The Jets want to run the football as much as possible, so Perine should be in for a bigger workload against a Buffalo defence that just gave up 245 rushing yards to the Chiefs. Perine is rostered in just 12.3 per cent of leagues.

RB Gus Edwards, Ravens: I was shocked to see Edwards is rostered in just 1.4 per cent of TSN fantasy football leagues. Mark Ingram was sidelined with an ankle injury, which opened the door for Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins to take on a bigger role should the veteran miss time. Baltimore is on a bye this week, but Edwards deserves to be rostered in more leagues.

World Series Opens Tonight

Clayton Kershaw will get the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers opposite Tyler Glasnow for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series tonight.

Los Angeles is a -175 favourite to win the opener. Tampa Bay is listed at +155 to win Game 1.

The Dodgers are a significant favourite to win the World Series at -200 odds, while the Tampa Bay Rays are a +160 underdog.

TSN Edge: World Series much closer than the odds suggest Armed with a stacked rotation and an abundance of big bats, the Dodgers were the best team in baseball all season long and come into the World Series as clear favourites (-200) over the Rays (+160). MLB Insider Steve Phillips believes the series is much closer than the odds makers say and that Tampa Bay is the better bet.

