Greer: Bucs keep Brady 'clean' in the pocket to help them get back on track

The New York Giants hit rock bottom on Monday night.

Unfortunately, I went down with them.

As someone who put his faith in Daniel Jones, coming off a bye week, against a shorthanded Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defence, I can tell you this – it will never happen again.

Jones went 23-of-28 for 167 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks.

The sixth-overall pick from the 2019 draft is now 0-8 in his career in prime-time games.

It’s the longest prime-time slide in more than two decades.

For those who are wondering, the Giants have two first-round picks for 2022. Both of those picks are currently in the top 10.

If I had to bet, I’d take the under on Jones to last beyond the remainder of this season as the starting quarterback in New York.

Brady, Bucs cover easily versus Giants

The Buccaneers (-10.5) beat the Giants 30-10 to improve to 5-0 straight up at home this season.

Tampa Bay has covered four straight at home.

Tom Brady went 30-of-46 for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Tom Brady has now topped 3,000 pass yards in 19 seasons in his career



That breaks a tie with Brett Favre for most such seasons in NFL history — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 23, 2021

Brady improved to 16-7 ATS as a double-digit favourite over the past two seasons.

He’s now won four straight against the Giants since losing to them in Super Bowl XLVI.

Rob Gronkowski had six catches for 71 yards on eight targets in his return.

Returning to the @Buccaneers lineup and picking up 71 yards receiving as part of their 30-10 victory over the Giants on Monday night, Rob Gronkowski has moved ahead of a couple players on this list of notably productive tight ends in NFL history pic.twitter.com/JJTSh4SZ7Y — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 23, 2021

Gronkowski went over his receiving yards total of 30.5 before the end of the first half.

Mike Evans finished with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Evans has scored a touchdown in four straight games.

Mike Evans is the only active player in the NFL who is the all-time touchdown leader for the team that he is on. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 23, 2021

Chris Godwin went for six catches, 65 yards and a score.

On the other side, the Giants’ offence never really found its rhythm.

The big man's got hands ‼️



Jones finished with 167 passing yards, which was well under his prop number at 244.5.

You know when you know. And Daniel Jones ain’t it — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 23, 2021

Kadarius Toney’s over/under was 46.5 receiving yards – he had seven catches for 40 yards.

Kenny Golladay’s over/under was 50.5 receiving yards – he had one catch for 12 yards.

NFL underdogs went 5-8 straight up and 7-6 against the spread in Week 11.

Underdogs are now 91-69-1 against the spread this season.

Meanwhile, the total stayed under 49.5 last night.

NFL unders are now 96-71-2 this season.

Senators fall short as massive underdogs

The Ottawa Senators gave the Colorado Avalanche all that they could handle as a +290 underdog but ultimately fell short.

TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to explain why the Senators should be proud of their 'fight' in loss to Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/DnsFHcUM8Z — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) November 23, 2021

The Avalanche (-330) won that game 7-5.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins (+100 ML) beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1.

The Jets have dropped three in a row on the heels of three straight wins.

NHL favourites went 4-2 on Monday night, with an even split on the totals.

It’s a relatively quiet slate tonight with just three games on the schedule, but two Canadian teams are in action.

The Calgary Flames are a -230 favourite against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Mystic Mike” Johnson took a closer look at the Flames in the latest edition of The Inside Edge.

THE INSIDE EDGE: The Flames have had a lot success this season and one player who has fallen under the radar is Oliver Kylington.@mike_p_johnson explains why you should pick him up and offers other players worth grabbing if you can - https://t.co/rXpaIae9uw#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/dMk0YCjgxG — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 23, 2021

The Edmonton Oilers are a pick’em at the Dallas Stars.

As our fantasy hockey writer Stefan Pejic highlighted, there are zero games scheduled for American Thanksgiving Thursday this week, which makes it even more important for fantasy hockey managers to capitalize on the available starts.

American Thanksgiving adds a unique aspect to this week's NHL schedule with no games on Thursday. Instead, we'll have a full slate of games on Wednesday and Friday. @StefanPejic offers up his top fantasy hockey streaming options for the week. https://t.co/0uyNQUgqyD pic.twitter.com/xJZRurj3vm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 22, 2021

Suns extend win streak; Rockets fall again

There were no brawls in the NBA on Monday night to update you on.

NBA favourites went 6-4 straight up, but just 3-7 against the spread.

The surging Phoenix Suns beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-111 for their 13th win in a row but couldn’t cover as a 5.5-point favourite.

Phoenix is still the seventh choice to win the NBA championship at +1700 and the fourth choice to win the Western Conference at +500.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics (-12) handed the Houston Rockets their 15th straight loss, 108-90 the final.

Eric Gordon: “This is hard..We got to understand it’s team basketball. It’s little things. We haven’t been consistent all year playing good basketball. We have to do the little things 1st before we can start winning. Everybody needs to be on the same page for us to move forward.” pic.twitter.com/rV3y4CdENs — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 23, 2021

The Rockets have covered only once in their last seven games, despite being a double-digit underdog on three occasions, including last night’s game.