Morning Coffee: Welcome To Week 1 Of The NFL Season

It’s the final countdown to the start of the NFL regular season.

Just three days from now, Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host Josh Allen and the pre-season favourite to win it all at FanDuel this year in the Buffalo Bills.

Fortunately for us all, the path to Thursday night features a couple of more notable stops for football fans.

After a thrilling start to the college football season, Florida State survived a second-half collapse and capped off a wild weekend with a 24-23 win over LSU after a blocked extra point with no time left.

Next up, we get a Labour Day CFL double-header on TSN, featuring a pair of provincial showdowns as the Toronto Argonauts visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, before the Calgary Stampeders host the Edmonton Elks.

After that, it’s an ACC showdown between Clemson and Georgia Tech tonight on TSN.

While we have plenty of action on tap for today, that doesn’t mean I’m not already looking ahead to Thursday Night Football with a bet that I think is worth consideration.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday September 5th, 2022.

Welcome To Week 1 Of The NFL Season

It isn’t often that a defending Super Bowl champion opens the season as a home underdog.

However, all signs point to that being the case for the Rams on Thursday night.

The Bills opened -1 at FanDuel, but currently sit -2.5.

We’re live with QB Josh Allen after practice at One Bills Drive.#BUFvsLAR | #BillsMafia https://t.co/kVUSUUNWku — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 4, 2022

Buffalo has moved from -108 to -134 on the money line.

Only three teams have shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than Los Angeles at +1100.

The Bills are on that short list of teams as the betting favourite at +600 at FanDuel, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +750 and the Kansas City Chiefs at +1000.

Meanwhile, the total for Thursday night’s game opened at 51.5, but has been bet up to 52.5 at FanDuel.

While I’ve been posting my FanDuel NFL futures plays in my columns and on Twitter, I’ve yet to publish my first game play for this season.

Updated: Notable NFL futures bets I've posted here this off-season:



Bears under 6.5 wins -140

Bears under 5.5 wins +180

Bears worst record +1100

Cowboys under 10.5 wins -130

Jefferson Offensive Player of the Year +2000

Herbert most passing yards +700#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/QnY9dBoAOc — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 2, 2022

It’s time to change that right now.

I bet on Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis to go over 57.5 receiving yards in Thursday night’s season opener.

While some early money has moved that number up, I still think it’s worth consideration at 60.5 right now.

Seminoles Survive Scare From LSU

It was a rough night for anybody that bet the over 51 in last night’s game between Florida State and LSU.

The Seminoles led the Tigers 24-10 with under five minutes left in regulation.

After two quick LSU touchdowns, it appeared the game was headed to overtime tied 24-24.

ONE OF THE WILDEST ENDINGS TO A COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME YOU WILL EVER SEE‼️ pic.twitter.com/5t3gqOXtgu — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

However, the Tiger’ extra point attempt was blocked with no time left on the clock and the Florida State held on for the victory.

LETS GOOOOO! NOLES WIN! Whew 😅 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2022

While I didn’t have any action on that game, Week 1 was good to me with Alabama, Georgia and Baylor among the notable favourites that covered as monster favourites.

Top-ranked Alabama won its 21st straight season opener – the fourth-longest streak in the AP Poll era.

No. 2 Georgia scored a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions in a 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon.

The SEC started 14-0 before LSU lost to Florida State.

I also bet Georgia, Ohio State, Mississippi State and South Carolina on a four-team college football parlay at -125 at FanDuel, which actually went down to the wire with the Buckeyes rallying from down 10-7 with 14 unanswered points in the second half.

As if this past weekend wasn’t good enough, we get a full slate of college football, CFL and NFL action to look forward to next weekend.

It really is one of the most wonderful times of the year for football bettors.

Bombers Win, Over Cashes On Their FanDuel Season Win Total

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had the highest win total over/under among CFL teams at FanDuel heading into this season at 10.5.

Anybody who bet the over cashed their tickets last night after Winnipeg beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-18 to improve to 11-1.

The Blue Bombers take down the Roughriders 20-18 and the under 45.5 cashes thanks to a four-point second half! 💰



The under is 10-0 in the last ten meetings between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan 🤯



pic.twitter.com/8me2zsEJh1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 5, 2022

Next up, we get a Labour Day double-header on TSN beginning at 1 PM ET.

Despite the fact that the Tiger-Cats will turn to a rookie quarterback in Jamie Newman, who will make his first CFL start, Hamilton remains just a one-point home underdog at FanDuel.

QB Jamie Newman speaks with the media ahead of tomorrow's Labour Day Classic.#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/cdfZyK41r5 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 4, 2022

I jumped on Toronto money line at +100 when the Tiger-Cats made the announcement.

While I expected the line to move a little more by this point, the fact that it didn’t won’t stop me from making Argos -1 my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday.

Battle of Alberta. Protect our house. pic.twitter.com/tGRRXOUeCe — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) September 5, 2022

After that, it’s the Stampeders and Elks in the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta.

I’m tempted to lay the points with Calgary, but I haven’t done it yet.

Stay tuned.

Yankees Division Lead Down To Five

No team in MLB history has ever blown a lead of more than 13 games in its division or league.

The New York Yankees don’t want to be the first.

Closing the weekend with a W. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/KnSW2EYKwG — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2022

The Yankees led the AL East by 15.5 games on July 8th.

After dropping two of three against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, New York’s lead atop the division is down to five games.

The Yankees are 16-26 since the MLB All-Star break.

New York is a -168 money line favourite at FanDuel for today’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees are now 11-33 (.250) when scoring 2 runs or fewer this season.



That's the best record and tied for the most wins (with Mariners) in MLB in those games. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) September 5, 2022

Tampa Bay is -112 on the money line for its series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

The Toronto Blue Jays, which are now six games back of first place in the AL East, begin a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles with a double-header today.

With the Yankees and Rays set to meet for another three-game set in the Bronx this upcoming weekend, it will be very interesting to see what the AL East standings look like seven days from now.