Morning Coffee: Will Oilers Extend Series With A Win In Game 4?

Only four teams in NHL history have come back to win a Stanley Cup Playoff series after trailing 3-0.

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to become the fifth.

First, they will have to find a way to win a game in the Western Conference Finals.

Edmonton’s comeback bid fell just short in an 8-6 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the series.

Since then, the Oilers have managed just two goals in two games and have been outscored a combined 8-2.

Connor McDavid and company are now +2400 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

That number represents just a four per cent implied win probability.

I haven’t seen anybody give Edmonton much of a chance to win the series down 3-0.

In fact, FanDuel has them as an underdog just to avoid the sweep tonight at +112 on the money line for Game 4.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, June 6th, 2022.

Will Oilers Extend Series With A Win In Game 4?

The Avalanche are -132 to win Game 4 and -4000 to win the series this morning at FanDuel.

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series are 198-4 all-time, including a 2-0 mark this postseason.

Colorado is 6-0 all-time when leading a best-of-seven 3-0.

The Avalanche are 6-0 on the road in these playoffs.

If the Oilers are going to extend the series with a win tonight, they’re going to have to do it without the league’s leading goal scorer in these playoffs in Evander Kane.

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had been suspended one game by the #NHL for his hit on Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri: https://t.co/BkbzwOKaDi#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/XH5MIi0vzw — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 5, 2022

It was pretty clear to me at the time that Edmonton’s coaching staff made a mistake breaking up the trio of McDavid, Kane and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers had the most dominant line in hockey, and I never understood splitting them up, especially considering how productive they were as a group against the Calgary Flames in the previous round.

With Kane out tonight, Jay Woodcroft won’t have the opportunity to reunite them at five-on-five tonight.

From @TSNRyanRishaug: What levers can Jay Woodcroft pull to get a different result from the Oilers in Game 4? https://t.co/FXqX7tF57F#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/r0bnfmsaW4 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Avalanche will also have a big hole in their lineup without Nazem Kadri for at least the remainder of this series.

Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen had been fantastic at five-on-five in these playoffs.

J.T. Compher, who scored the winner in Game 3, has moved up in the lineup between Rantanen and Lehkonen.

J. T. Compher FLEW out of the box to put the @Avalanche up 😤 pic.twitter.com/jGD6k7vR7D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 5, 2022

After Colorado and Edmonton combined for 14 goals in Game 1, the two teams have combined for 10 goals since.

Under 7 goals has cashed in back-to-back games.

With Kadri and Kane both out tonight, I’m that much more hesitant to play the total.

I still believe the Oilers will need at least four or five goals to win a game in this series, and I don’t trust either goaltender enough to take the under.

At the same time, we saw just enough big saves from Pavel Francouz and Mike Smith to give us consecutive unders, and the absences of Kadri and Kane won’t help the case for the over.

"That message has been drilled into our team since February 11. We're here to win one hockey game & take care of the day's business."



Coach Woodcroft speaks following today's #Oilers practice. pic.twitter.com/M0deEajM2O — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 5, 2022

In terms of a best bet for tonight’s game, I’m going to hold off for now until the coaches confirm starting goaltenders and we get a look at line combinations.

I'll post my best bets for Game 4 closer to puck drop.

Lightning Strike Back Versus Rangers

Ondrej Palat scored the game-winning goal with just 42 seconds left in regulation as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in Game 3 on Sunday to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Ondrej Palat.



That's it. That's the Tweet. pic.twitter.com/doSiPj2m4e — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 5, 2022

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were on the ropes down 2-0 midway through the second period.

Watching the game live, it seemed for a moment as though they were in big trouble.

Then they flipped the switch the way they have so often over the last three seasons.

From @jamiemclennan29: Breaking down how the Lightning dealt with adversity to come back and win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final and how Andrei Vasilevskiy managed to outplay Igor Shesterkin, who had another brilliant performance - https://t.co/NkdWZgmfd3#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/eSMknFh7zn — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 5, 2022

Nikita Kucherov got Tampa Bay on the board with a power play goal at the 10:50 mark of the second.

Then just 1:22 into the third period, Kucherov set up Steven Stamkos for the game-tying goal on the power play.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the final moments, it was Kucherov that set up Palat for the winner with an absolutely beautiful assist.

Lightning money line cashed with -184 the closing number at FanDuel Sportsbook.

One more milestone, Nikita Kucherov is now the first player in #Bolts franchise history to score 50 goals in the postseason. He’s the 63rd player in NHL history to hit that mark.#NYRvsTBL — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) June 5, 2022

Kucherov anytime goal scorer was +154 at FanDuel.

Kucherov to score and Tampa Bay to win was +240.

Palat to score and the Lightning to win was +360.

"I thought our response 'next man up, next shift up' was very good and everyone was engaged."#NYRvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 6, 2022

Looking at FanDuel’s adjusted futures numbers this morning, Tampa Bay is down from +210 to +120 to win the series.

The Lightning also went from +600 to +400 to win the Stanley Cup with one win.

They now have the exact same odds to win the Cup as the Rangers at +400.

New York went from -260 to -140 to win the series.

FanDuel has Tampa Bay at -168 on the money line and -1.5 +152 on the puck line for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

If you think the Rangers bounce back and seize control of the series, you can get them at +142 on the money line for Game 3.

Warriors Respond In Game 2 Of NBA Finals

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points as the Golden State Warriors (-4.5) beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors (-4.5) bounce back to even up the series and take Game 2 107-88!



Golden State has yet to lose consecutive games since March 28th-30th. They're once again the favourite to win the series at -115. pic.twitter.com/Sl9HOCrrRJ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 6, 2022

Anybody that took another ride on the money train that has been the Warriors third quarter money line cashed once again.

Golden State outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter, including a 19-2 run over which they held the Celtics without a single field goal.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 in Game 2 when they trail 1-0 in a playoff series under Steve Kerr.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Golden State has now gone 27 straight best-of-seven series without trailing 2-0 – the longest such streak in NBA history.

18th career Finals win for this trio. pic.twitter.com/2chJaf8sf1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

The Warriors are 5-0 following a loss and have outscored their opponents by an average of 15.4 points per game.

Following the win, FanDuel adjusted Golden State’s odds to win the NBA championship from +140 to -115.

The Celtics, which opened -3.5 for Game 3 in Boston, went from -170 to -105 to win the title at FanDuel.