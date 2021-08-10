There are bad beats, and then there are historically bad beats.

If you bet the under in last night’s game between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals, you were on the wrong side of history.

The Yankees and Royals were scoreless through the first six innings.

At the time, there was a 99 per cent probability that the under would hit.

It didn’t.

The two teams combined to produce the first game in MLB history in which both teams scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th innings, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

New York won 8-6 in 11 innings.

The over 9.5 hit with a four-run margin to spare.

The @Royals are the first team in the modern era to erase a deficit in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th innings in the same game. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 10, 2021

Heading into Monday night’s MLB slate, only three teams in baseball history had scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th innings.

After combining for exactly zero runs through six, the Yankees and Royals both scored at least one run in each of the final five consecutive innings.

If you bet the under, that’s a bad beat.

If you bet the Royals, those rallies in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th were all for nothing.

Terrible.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 10, 2021.

Monday night’s MLB slate was a light one even before the nightcap between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs was postponed.

The big story coming out of the weekend was the dominance of betting favourites in baseball.

From Friday through Sunday, MLB favourites went a combined 35-11.

That trend continued on Monday night, when favourites went 3-1.

The Yankees (-170 at Kansas City), Chicago White Sox (-210 at Minnesota), and San Diego Padres (-260 vs. Miami) all took care of business as chalk.

Cleveland was responsible for the lone upset – a 9-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds as a +160 dog.

The good news is that we have a loaded 17-game schedule for Tuesday, including a doubleheader between the Brewers and Cubs and a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels.

I’m interested to see if the favourites can stay hot after they posted a 76 per cent hit rate over the previous four days.

Rourke Expected To Start For Lions

We are only two sleeps away from the start of Week 2 in the CFL, with the BC Lions set to visit the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday Night Football.

Underdogs went 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in Week 1.

The Lions’ quarterback situation was one of the biggest stories from Week 1.

Michael Reilly was listed as the projected starter for BC, but when the Lions’ offence took the field for the first time it was with Canadian rookie Nathan Rourke at QB.

Reilly did play in the second half and BC rallied from down 28-0 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but anybody that took the Lions money line thinking that Reilly was good to go weren’t happy.

The good news is that we have a little more clarity when it comes to BC’s quarterback situation in Week 2.

.@nathan_rourke took all 1st team reps at @BCLions practice today. Campbell said after practice the team was preparing for Rourke to start & Reilly would be a game time decision. Reilly was dressed but didn’t take part, said he felt better today than expected. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 9, 2021

As reported by Farhan Lalji, the Lions are preparing to start Rourke against the Stampeders, but haven’t ruled out the potential for Reilly to play in that game.

Reilly was listed as “limited” in practice as he continues to deal with an elbow injury on his throwing arm.

Based on how he looked in Week 1, it would make sense if BC played it safe with Reilly on a short week.

Despite an absolutely disastrous start against the Riders, the Lions still managed to rally in the second half and cover.

Meanwhile, Calgary is coming off a disappointing Week 1 loss to Toronto as a 6.5-point favourite.

One of those teams will fall to 0-2 on Thursday night.

The majority of sportsbooks have been hesitant to post early CFL lines.

According to Campbell, Reilly’s injury is LESS serious than they first though. He actually needs more activity. Full comments👇🏽 @CFLonTSN #BCLions https://t.co/tgxlN21G0a — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 9, 2021

Considering BC’s quarterback situation, I don’t see why they would have any motivation at all to get the numbers for Thursday night’s game posted ahead of time.

Wyndham Championship Preps

Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen and Webb Simpson will headline the field for this week’s Wyndham Championship.

While the majority of the big names opted to take the week off to prepare for the playoffs, it could open the door for bettors to take advantage.

Louis Oosthuizen, Hideki Matsuyama and Webb Simpson are set to headline the final tournament of the PGA Tour's regular season this week in North Carolina. @houndogharrison has our first look at the field for the Wyndham Championship. https://t.co/v9W72I8VQR pic.twitter.com/9GSd7eLpnH — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 9, 2021

Michael Harrison has our First Look At The Field for the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

Make sure you check back in on Wednesday, when the Golf Talk Canada guys will reveal their best bets.