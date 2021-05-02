Sunday morning's draw at the LGT World Women's Curling Championships has been postponed after a "number of positive COVID-19 cases" were detected amongst the broadcast crew inside the Calgary curling bubble.

As a result, Canada's game against the United States, scheduled for this afternoon at 4pm ET/1pm PT, will not be broadcasted on TSN.

Due to positive COVID tests on the broadcast team, this morning's draw will be postponed and there will be no broadcasted games today. Please read the full release below for details. https://t.co/Gm3kBp3PNp — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 2, 2021

The World Curling Federation says no curlers or officials are considered to be at risk.

"The entire competition broadcast staff have now been isolated in their hotel while additional testing and contact tracing takes place. The broadcast staff are situated in a different hotel from the athletes and competition officials in order to ensure the integrity of the competition bubble," the WCF said in a release.

The venue is currently undergoing a deep clean. The entire broadcast team is currently in isolation in their hotels during additional testing and contact tracing.

"The World Curling Federation and Curling Canada have robust health and safety protocols in place under the guidance of the federal, provincial and local public health officials that will continue to be followed during this championship. The health and safety of our athletes, officials, staff and the community at large are always our primary concern and will continue to be so as we address this latest challenge," the WCF said.

Games will resume this afternoon once all athlete and official test results have been returned as negative. However, broadcasting has been out on hold until the impacted staff members have been medically cleared by competition medical officials and Alberta Health.