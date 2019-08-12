Yusuke Morozumi and Satsuki Fujisawa captured their first event victories of the 2019-20 season by winning the ADVICS Cup on home soil in Kitami, Japan this past weekend.

Fujisawa fell in the final at last week's event, also taking place in Japan, but was able to get over the hump this time around with a perfect 6-0 record that was capped off with a 6-3 victory over Rui Wang of China in the championship game.

The 28-year-old won bronze for Japan at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea and will look to get back to the world championships this season for the first time since 2016.

On the men's side, Yusuke Morozumi went 3-1 in the round robin before topping China's De Jia Zou in the semis and Jongduk Park of South Korea in the final. Team Morozumi needed an extra end to pick up the 7-6 victory over Team Park.

The lone Canadian rink, Team Jason Gunnlaugson out of Winnipeg, finished with a 2-2 and missed the playoff round.