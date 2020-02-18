Canada has been fortunate to have some of the brightest personalities in curling. Here are some of the most dynamic curlers from the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Rachel Brown and Dana Ferguson

Chelsea Carey’s front end duo of lead Rachel Brown and second Dana Ferguson have spent nearly their entire professional curling careers together as teammates and have become one of the most entertaining friendships in the sport.

The best buds have played together for eight years and are known for their positive attitude, infectious energy and chemistry as well as their memorable tandem interviews in media scrums during the Tournament of Hearts and other major bonspiels.

Nobody has more fun during games than this pair. They even have a shared Instagram account (@pooksandfergie), where they keep fans up to date with all the good times being had both on the ice and off of it.

Brown and Ferguson don’t mind celebrating after big victories either. Who could forget Brown’s epic broom toss after winning the 2019 Scotties title, a throw that would make former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista proud.

Heather Nedohin

Two-time Canadian curling champion Heather Nedohin was never shy when it came to showing emotion on the pebbled ice.

Whether it was a highlight reel winner or a complete miss, the Alberta skip could always be counted on to deliver a quality reaction as her line calls regularly echoed throughout arenas.

Nedohin, who won the 1996 world junior championship, probably has the most memorable “bleeper moment” in Scotties history, too, after missing a shot against Quebec's Marie-France Larouche at the 2012 tournament in Red Deer. It marked the first and only time the word “sh*tb*lls” was picked up on the microphone, a blooper that has gone down as one of the best in curling history.

Marilyn Bodogh

Marilyn Bodogh's personality was big enough to sell out an entire area.

During the 1987 men's world curling championship in Toronto, Bodogh battled fellow colourful curler Ed Werenich in a “Battle of the Sexes” clash. The TV ratings were huge and fans filled the CNE Coliseum to the rafters leading to a capacity crowd.

The kilt-wearing, two-time world champ displayed her vibrant personality by cartwheeling onto the ice and entertaining the audience on the mic. Bodogh's and her Toronto-based team may have lost that game in a rout, but those in attendance were definitely entertained.

Bodogh is the original colourful curler in the women's game.

Colleen Jones

You won’t find many quotes better than the ones spoken by curling legend Colleen Jones.

The six-time Scotties champ once told reporters that “we're going to have to curl naked to attract any fans," after the World Curling Federation announced they would split the men's and women's world championships into separate events in 2004.

Known for her killer instinct on the ice, Jones told Maclean’s in 2015 that her curling personality has been likened to a former hockey legend: “Everybody always told me that I had Maurice Richard eyes when I competed; that the intensity that was on my face was scary,” she said.

Jones’ bright personality has been on full display outside of the curling rink, too, working as a news broadcaster since the early 1980s.