Mueller, Carcone get two goals each to lead Marlies over Devils

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Chris Mueller and Michael Carcone had a pair of goals apiece as the Toronto Marlies beat the Binghamton Devils 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Adam Brooks scored once and set up two more while Jeremy Bracco and Mason Marchment each chipped in two assists for the Marlies (15-13-5).

Egor Sharangovich opened the scoring for the Devils (15-19-3) before Toronto responded with five straight goals.

Kasimir Kaskisuo made 19 saves for the win as Evan Cormier stopped 24-of-29 shots in defeat.

The Marlies went 2 for 3 on the power play while Binghamton failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.