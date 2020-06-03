Bubba Watson looking forward to getting back on the course

It will be back to back at the same track for the PGA Tour in July.

In a note sent to players on Tuesday, the tour announced it will hold consecutive tournaments at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The unusual move was made following the cancellation of the John Deere Classic, which decided to take a year off because of restrictions on the size of gatherings in Illinois.

It means that the replacement event, to be held July 9-12 and sponsored by financial and human resources management company Workday, will be held the week before the Memorial tournament, an event hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

The unprecedented schedule move comes as the PGA Tour tries to keep players, caddies and others associated with tournament stops inside a figurative bubble to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Staying in one spot means less travel not only for the participants, but also television personnel, who would not need to tear down all the necessary equipment to broadcast the tournament and then set it up at the next event.

On the downside, it will mean the course will receive a lot of play over the two-week period. Landing areas may become saturated with divots from second shots.

According to the plan released last month by the PGA Tour, the Workday tournament would not allow any fans while the Memorial would be the first event to welcome spectators.

Consecutive tournaments at one site are rare but it has happened. In 2014, the United States Golf Association held the U.S. Men’s Open followed the next week by the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C.

The PGA Tour is set to return to action next Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

That tournament will be followed by the RBC Heritage, the Travelers Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Challenge and now the Workday tournament.