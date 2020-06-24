What happens to an MLB player when he tests positive for coronavirus?

Multiple Toronto Blue Jays players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, TSN's Scott Mitchell confirmed.

Can confirm a number of #BlueJays players and staff in Dunedin have tested positive for COVID-19.@ShiDavidi on it first. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 24, 2020

The Blue Jays closed their Dunedin facility last week after a player exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

"The Toronto Blue Jays confirm that personnel at the club's Spring Training facilities in Dunedin, FL, have undergone testing for COVID-19, after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus," the team said in a statement at the time. "The Blue Jays are following protocols put in place for this scenario, including guidelines from MLB and the club's medical team. As a result, the Blue Jays have suspended operations at their Dunedin facilities for the time being."

The report comes on the same day Detroit Tigers GM Alex Avila announced one player and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus and one day after it was reported three members of the Colorado Rockies tested positive.

Major League Baseball issued a 60-game season that will start in late July on Tuesday.

TSN.ca’s editorial policy on COVID-19 cases is to not identify athletes by name unless the league, team, player or player’s agent decides to make the information public.