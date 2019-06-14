Klay Thompson might be about to become a free agent, but his father says he's not leaving the Bay Area.

Two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson tells the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau that there's "no question" that his five-time All-Star son will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Just spoke with Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, who said there's "no question" Klay will re-sign with the Warriors. Golden State is expected to still offer him a full five-year maximum deal. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

The 29-year-old Thompson, who tore his ACL during the team's Game 6 loss in the NBA Finals on Thursday night to the new champions, the Toronto Raptors, has spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Warriors after being taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

Letourneau also reports that the team is still expected to offer Thompson a five-year max deal despite him likely having to miss most - if not all - of next season.

A native of Los Angeles, Thompson averaged 21.9 points this season on .467 shooting, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes a night.

Over 21 playoff games this spring, Thompson averaged 20.7 PPG.

Thompson is just one of a number of impending free agents for the Warriors with Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney also among those out of contract.