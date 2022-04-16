DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 16, 2022) — NASCAR today announced a five-year extension with Pinty’s Delicious Foods as entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Canada’s largest national motorsports series. Pinty’s, which took over naming rights of the series in 2016, also remains an Official Partner of NASCAR in Canada.

“Pinty’s has been a tremendous partner as we work together to grow racing in Canada,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President, International Business Development. “Their commitment to both the racing industry and the fan experience has elevated the NASCAR Pinty’s Series over the past six years. The future is bright for NASCAR in Canada, and this continued partnership will further increase fan interest and the competition level in Canada’s premier racing series.”

This year marks a decade-long partnership between the two brands, with Pinty’s first entering the sport as a contingency partner in 2012. Throughout its NASCAR partnership, Pinty’s continues to work with several short tracks and race teams across Canada, providing needed resources that help elevate the competition on the track. Pinty’s also has naming rights to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Dirt Race at Bristol, scheduled to take place under the lights this weekend.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with NASCAR and build on our decade long relationship of Making Great Food Fun,” said Jennifer Booth, Olymel Partnerships Manager. “We look forward to continuing to offer our loyal consumers with more great tasting Pinty’s products and even more entertainment from the best stock car racing in the world.”

The 2022 season is the NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ first “traditional” season since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced abbreviated schedules in ’20 and ’21. The series will again race at some of the most iconic tracks and high-profile backdrops in Canada, including Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) during the track’s traditional Victoria Day weekend event, the streets of Toronto and the historic Grand Prix Trois Rivieres (GP3R). In addition, the series makes its long-anticipated dirt debut at Ohsweken Speedway, a race that was originally announced in ’19, as well as a just-announced trip to Eastbound Speedway as part of the Newfoundland and Labrador’s Come Home 2022 celebration, the series’ first trip to the province.

All NASCAR Pinty’s Series races will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and FloSports in the United States. Start times and complete broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.

There have been 70 races over the six seasons run as the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. During that time, 13 drivers have found Victory Lane, led by Kevin Lacroix (12). Lacroix is also the only driver to win at least one race each of those six years. Four drivers have won championships under the Pinty’s Series banner - Cayden Lapcevich (2016), Alex Labbe (2017), L.P. Dumoulin (2018, 2021) and Andrew Ranger (2019). Jason Hathaway won the Pinty’s FanCave Challenge in 2020.