The drivers are ready to start their engines.

Three months after the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season was originally set to begin, a special six-race schedule – the Pinty’s Series Fan Cave Challenge – kicks off Saturday at Sunset Speedway. Three race tracks will host twin 125-lap races; the six races will be broadcast on TSN on consecutive weekends, beginning August 23. Each race also will air on RDS/RDS2, and MAVTV in the United States.

The full season will be available on streaming services in both Canada and the United States. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream the races as they air on TSN.ca or the TSN App. Fans in the United States can stream races after they air on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For live updates from each race weekend, fans can follow a live timing and scoring feed on Race Center on NASCAR.ca. The official social media channels of the Pinty’s Series (@NASCARPintys on Twitter and @NASCARPintysSeries on Facebook) will provide behind-the-scenes coverage of each day at the race track.