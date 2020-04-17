NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace posted a statement on Twitter Thursday expressing his belief that while using a racial slur was wrong, fired driver Kyle Larson deserves a second chance.

Wallace, the lone African-American driver competing in the Cup Series, said Larson reached out to him soon after using the N-word during an iRacing event last weekend and he discussed the incident with Larson a day later.

"What Larson said was wrong, whether in private or public. There is no grey area," Wallace posted on Twitter on Thursday. "I saw the incident the night it happened and within 5 minutes Kyle texted me. He called me the next morning as well. Finally I called him back with a FaceTime to talk 'face to face,' and we had a good conversation, his apology was sincere. His emotions and pride were shattered.

"We discussed why he chose to use that language and I shared my thoughts. I told him, it was too easy for him to use the word and that he has to do better and get it out of his vocabulary. There is no place for that word in this world. I am not mad at him, and I believe that he, along with most people, deserve second chances, and deserve space to improve. I do wish him and his family nothing but the best. And I am more than willing to work with him to address diversity and inclusion in our sport."

Wallace added that he believes NASCAR has been working to be more inclusive and Larson's actions should not be viewed as a representation of the sport.

"The word brings many terrible memories for people and families and brings them back to a time that WE as a community and human race have tried our hardest to get away from. The sport has made combatting this stereotype one of their top priorities," Wallace wrote. "NASCAR has been doing what it can to get away from the 'racist and redneck sport' labels.

"Diversity and inclusion is a main priority for the sport across every team, every car, every crew member and employee. With that said, It hurts to see the African-American community immediately throw NASCAR under the bus with the 'I'm not shocked, it's NASCAR.' NASCAR has been, and will be way better than how we've been represented in the last couple of weeks. As the person that arguably has the biggest voice on this topic in our sport, it's tough for me to speak to because I didn't imagine us being here. Can we all do a better job with inclusion? Absolutely, it's a worldwide problem, not just in our sport. We as humans can always do better."

Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Monday and after first being suspended without pay, was fired by Chip Gnassi Racing on Tuesday.

“I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said Monday in a video posted to social media. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.

“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times.”

NASCAR ordered Larson to complete a sensitivity training course before he can be eligible for reinstatement.