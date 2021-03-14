The NASCAR Cup Series has produced four different winners in four races this season.

It’s the first time since 1986 that the first four races of the season were won by drivers with fewer than 10 career wins entering those events.

Will we see a different driver win again this Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series speeds into Phoenix Raceway for the Instacart 500?

None of Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell or Michael McDowell are among the top seven choices to win this weekend.

Larson has the shortest odds of that group at +800.

Meanwhile, Byron is 25-1, Bell is 40-1 and McDowell is 300-1 to win on Sunday.

I’m not counting on any of this season’s first four winners to double down in Phoenix.

Instead, it’s much more likely we end up with five different winners in the first five races of the season for the first time since 2017.

Here is a look at the best bets to win the Instacart 500.

The Favourite

Kevin Harvick +450

A nine-time winner at Phoenix Raceway, Harvick will get the opportunity to become just the sixth driver in Cup Series history to post double-digit wins at a single track.

Harvick has recorded 15 straight top-10 finishes at this course.

He’s won six of those 15 races and has more laps led at Phoenix than any other driver since the Cup Series started racing at this venue back in 1988.

It’s no surprise that the driver of the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing is the favourite to win the Instacart 500.

Next In Line

Chase Elliott +550

The defending Cup Series champion picked up his first career win at Phoenix in November of last year.

Now, he will try to get his season back on track here after a rough stretch over the past few weeks.

Elliott has finished outside of the top-12 in each of his last three starts since a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500.

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports is due for a strong performance.

It won’t be a surprise if Elliott contends for the win at a track that he has proven he can win at this weekend.

Joey Logano +750

Logano is the defending champion of this race but he’s the seventh choice on the board in terms of betting odds to win the Instacart 500 outright.

This could be the perfect spot for him to deliver a season-best performance.

Logano has registered four consecutive top-10 finishes at this track, including a win here in March of last year and then a third-place finish in the November race.

There is a good chance that Logano contends for the outright win here once again on Sunday.

Sleeper Contenders

Ryan Blaney 17-1

In terms of potential value plays this weekend, Blaney checks a couple of important boxes.

First, he’s coming off his best start of the year after placing fifth at Las Vegas.

Second, he’s delivered top-10 finishes in three of his last four starts at Phoenix, including a pair of third-place finishes here in 2019 and a sixth-place finish here last November.

Blaney is also getting pretty good odds here at 17-1.

Perhaps he surprises and contends for the outright win.

Aric Almirola 60-1

Three of the first four Cup Series race winners were listed at 25-1 or longer odds for, including Bell at 50-1 and McDowell at 100-1.

Will we see another major long shot deliver on Sunday?

Almirola has struggled out of the gate this season, but he has an outstanding resume at Phoenix.

The driver of the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing has produced top-10 finishes in five of his last seven starts at this course.

At the very least, Almirola could be in the mix for his first top-10 finish of the year.

He’s a legitimate sleeper to win this race outright.