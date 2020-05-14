NASCAR Returns to TSN Beginning May 17 with THE REAL HEROES 400 from Darlington Raceway

TORONTO (May 14, 2020) – TSN is off to the races this weekend as NASCAR makes its highly anticipated return with a newly announced slate of live races beginning with THE REAL HEROES 400 on Sunday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TSN, with pre-race action kicking off at 3 p.m. ET live from the famed Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

As part of the NASCAR Cup Series, THE REAL HEROES 400 race at Darlington is the first of seven live NASCAR events currently scheduled across the sport’s top three series.

As the home of Canada’s most expansive schedule of auto racing, TSN delivers live NASCAR coverage all month long, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which returns on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET, and the COCA-COLA 600, live from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. on Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m. ET. TSN’s full NASCAR broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca/NASCAR.

