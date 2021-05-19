Nashville Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss Wednesday's Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes because of a non-COVID-19 related illness.

The team says he is considered day-to-day.

Jarnkrok was held without a point in 12:53 of ice time in Game 1, which turned out to be a 5-2 victory for the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 49 games during the regular season.

Matt Benning, Brad Richardson, Eeli Tolvanen will also join the Preds' lineup in Game 2 while Ben Harpur and Mathieu Olivier come out.

Game 3 will go Friday evening as the series shifts to Nashville.