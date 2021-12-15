Dreger says expectation is NHL will go to enhanced COVID protocols across league

The COVID-19 outbreaks continued across the NHL on Wednesday with the Nashville Predators announcing that six players and six staff members, including head coach John Hynes, have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The players going into protocol include forwards Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino as well as defenceman Ben Harpur.

In addition to Hynes, assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards as well as goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok are in protocol.

Nashville is scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night.