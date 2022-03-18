1h ago
Predators re-engaging in contract talks with pending UFA Forsberg
The Nashville Predators have re-engaged on contract negotiations with pending unrestricted free agent Filip Forsberg ahead of the trade deadline, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Predators 4, Flyers 5
Dreger adds the Predators have maintained that their focus is on extending Forsberg, rather than trading the winger, but progress has been marginal to this point.
Forsberg, who carries a $6 million cap hit in the final season of a six-year deal signed in 2016, is the Predators leading goal-scorer this season with 32 goals and 56 points in 48 games.
The 27-year-old scored a career-high 33 goals with the Predators in the 2015-16 season and has never averaged more than a point per game.