There’s been a change behind the bench in Music City.

The Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday amid a 19-15-7 start to the season, leaving the team in sixth place in the Central Division.

#Preds relieve Peter Laviolette, Kevin McCarthy of coaching duties. https://t.co/I34a5DVM8v — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 6, 2020

"Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights - from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents' Trophy and our first two Central Division titles," general manger David Poile said in a statement. "Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons."

A native of Franklin, MA, Laviolette was in his sixth season with the club. Twice Laviolette led the Preds to a pair of division titles and took the team to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final where they ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

One of only 20 coaches in NHL history with 600-plus wins, Laviolette was in his 18th season as an NHL head coach.

Receiving his first head coaching gig in 2001 after winning the 1999 Calder Cup with the Providence Bruins, Laviolette has coached more than 1,200 NHL games with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Preds, winning the 2006 Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes.

A defenceman in his playing days, Laviolette twice represented the United States at the Winter Olympics in Calgary (1988) and Lillehammer (1994).

"On and off the ice, the Laviolette and McCarthy families have left an indelible mark on the entire Smashville community," Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. "While Peter and Kevin worked to make our team on the ice one of the elite, their wives, Kristen and Rhonda, spearheaded countless charitable endeavors to Nashville that made a lasting impact, changed lives, and for which we owe them a debt of gratitude."