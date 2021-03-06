The Nashville Predators have placed forward Matt Duchene on the injured reserve and he will miss three to five weeks with a lower-body injury.

Duchene, 30, has three goals and eight points in 23 games this season, his second with the Predators.

He had 13 goals and 42 points in 66 games in his first year with the Predators, after signing a seven-year, $56 million deal as a free agent in July 2019.

In 816 career NHL games, the Haliburton, Ont. native has 248 goals and 597 points split between the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators.

The Predators have also recalled Mathieu Olivier and Alexandre Carrier from the taxi squad. Michael McCarron has been re-assigned to the taxi squad and Tanner Jeannot has been sent to AHL Chicago.