Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head to Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde.

The incident occurred with 23 seconds left in the third period of Saturday's game. McCarron was initially given a two-minute penalty before being given a match penalty after review and ejected from the game. The Lightning won 3-0.

McCarron, 26, has zero points in five games with the Predators this season.