Predators F Johansen day to day with UBI

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss Friday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Ryan Johansen will not play in tonight’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.#Preds | #NSHvsFLA — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 5, 2021

Johansen left Thursday's game against Florida with an injury and didn't return.

The 28-year-old has four assists in 10 games this season.