36m ago
Predators F Johansen day to day with UBI
Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss Friday's game against the Florida Panthers.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Predators 6, Panthers 5 (OT)
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss Friday's game against the Florida Panthers.
Ryan Johansen will not play in tonight’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.#Preds | #NSHvsFLA— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 5, 2021
Johansen left Thursday's game against Florida with an injury and didn't return.
The 28-year-old has four assists in 10 games this season.