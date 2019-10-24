Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene left Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury and did not return.

No cause was given for the injury as Duchene did not return to the team's bench for the third period and was ruled out later on in the frame. Nashville went on to win the game 4-0.

Prior to leaving the matchup, the 28-year-old was held pointless in 9:37 of ice time.

Entering Thursday's game, Duchene had two goals and nine assists in 10 games. He signed a seven-year, $56 million deal with Nashville in the summer.

The Predators will be back in action Saturday in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.