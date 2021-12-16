Flames add 17, Preds 12 to COVID protocol list as NHL continues to get hit hard

The Nashville Predators placed forward Nick Cousins and assistant coach Dan Hinote in the NHL's COVID Protocol on Thursday.

The move comes after Hinote was set to serve as head coach for the Predators against the Colorado Avalanche with John Hynes already in the protocol.

.@PredsNHL Assistant Coach Dan Hinote and Forward Nick Cousins have been added to the COVID Protocol List. @mkeadmirals Head Coach Karl Taylor, Assistant Coach Scott Ford and Preds Assistant GM Scott Nichol will be behind the bench for the team tonight. — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) December 16, 2021

The Predators announced Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor, assistant coach Scott Ford and Predators assistant general manager Scott Nichol will work behind the bench against the Avalanche.

Nashville placed forwards Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino in the protocol Wednesday as well as defenceman Ben Harpur. Also, in addition to Hynes, assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards as well as goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok entered the protocol.

More details to follow.