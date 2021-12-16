The Nashville Predators placed forward Nick Cousins and assistant coach Dan Hinote in the NHL's COVID Protocol on Thursday.

The move comes after Hinote was set to serve as head coach for the Predators against the Colorado Avalanche with John Hynes already in the protocol.

The Predators announced Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor, assistant coach Scott Ford and Predators assistant general manager Scott Nichol will work behind the bench against the Avalanche.

Nashville placed forwards Mikael GranlundRyan JohansenMatt LuffMichael McCarron and Philip Tomasino in the protocol Wednesday as well as defenceman Ben Harpur. Also, in addition to Hynes, assistant coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards as well as goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok entered the protocol. 

