Goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL Tuesday after 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Rinne, 38, leaves as the Predators franchise leader in all goaltending categories after a 683-game career. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2018.

"For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back," Rinne said. "This decision wasn't easy, but I know this is the right one at the right time. As I announce my retirement, I'm thankful for my parents, sisters, fiancé Erika, everyone in the Predators organization - management, coaches and trainers - my teammates and my youth coaches back in Finland. Last but not least, I'm thankful for the people of Nashville. Each of you helped me grow into the man, father and person I am today."

Rinne went 10-12-1 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. He posted a shutout in his final career game on May 10 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"For years, Pekka has been the face of our franchise on and off the ice," Predators general manager David Poile said. "The role he played in making the Predators organization into something so much more than just a hockey team cannot be understated, and what he means to our team and community makes him one of the most special players and people you'll ever meet. It's cliché of what you would want from your best players, but Pekka gave us a chance to win in every single game he played and led our team during the most competitive era of our franchise. While we will miss his talent and leadership in our locker room, we want to congratulate him and his family on an exceptional career, and we're all looking forward to seeing him continue to make a positive impact on our community in the years to come."

Selected by the Predators in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Draft, Rinne retires with a 369-213-75 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.43 GAA over his career with the team.