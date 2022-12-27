The Nashville Predators have added captain Roman Josi and forwards Tommy Novak and Colton Sissons in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

The team has placed forwards Nick Cousins, Mikael Granlund and Philip Tomasino on the active roster with Mark Borowiecki, Ben Harpur and Ryan Johansen also on the team's active roster.

Forwards Matt Luff and Michael McCarron have been assigned to the taxi squad.

Nashville's next game is Wednesday against the Washington Capitals, their first contest since Dec. 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are currently tied for the longest active winning streak in the NHL at seven games.