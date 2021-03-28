The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman David Farrance to a two-year, entry-level contract, president of hockey operations/general manager David Poile announced Sunday.

Farrance, 21, closed out a four-year career at Boston University on Saturday after leading his team to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The defenceman had 16 points in 11 games during a senior season, and was named a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for the second consecutive season.

He recorded 88 points in 113 career games for the Terriers, leading or holding a share of his team's lead in points in his final two seasons.

Nashville drafted Farrance in the third round of the 2017 NHL draft.