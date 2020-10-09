The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman Mark Borowiecki to a two-year, $4 million contract.

In 2019-20, Borowiecki recorded career highs in goals (7), assists (11) and points (18) and averaged 17:56 TOI in 53 games with the Ottawa Senators.

A fifth-round (139th overall) pick by the Senators at the 2008 NHL Draft, Borowiecki spent nine seasons in Ottawa and served as assistant captain this past season.

"One of our objectives at the start of free agency was to improve our depth at defense and Mark's signing goes a long way toward accomplishing that," Poile said. "He adds an element of toughness that we were missing on the back end, as well as being a natural leader and strong penalty killer."

The 31-year-old has 15 goals and 51 points in 375 career NHL games.

Meanwhile, defenceman Matt Benning has also agreed to a deal with the Preds according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Matt Benning signs with Nashville, two years, $1M per — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

LeBrun tweets that it will be a two-year, $2 million deal, making the AAV $1 million per season.