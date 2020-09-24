NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year contract worth $1.45 million.

The Predators announced the deal Thursday. Trenin will be paid $700,000 for the 2020-21 season and $750,000 for 2021-22.

Trenin, 23, skated in 21 games as a rookie this season for Nashville, and he scored two goals with four assists and nine penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward averaged 9 minutes, 44 seconds of ice time with the Predators.

He ranked second for the Predators' AHL affiliate, Milwaukee, scoring 20 goals in 32 games in 2019-20. He has 87 points in 155 career AHL games. Nashville drafted Trenin at No. 55 overall in the second round in 2015, and the native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, played for Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championship.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports