Rocco Grimaldi has signed a two-year contract extension worth $4 million, the team announced on Monday.

TWO MORE YEARS.



General Manager David Poile announced today that the #Preds have signed forward @RGrimaldi23 to a two-year, $4 million contract!https://t.co/th4fQWXi9J — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 24, 2020

Grimaldi has 10 goals and 20 assists in 58 games this season.

The 27-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.