The Nashville Predators announced Saturday morning that they have signed forward Nick Cousins to a two-year, $3 million contract.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.5 million per season.

The 27-year-old Cousins has appeared in 324 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. He tallied 10 goals and 15 assists in 65 games last season with the Habs and Golden Knights.

"Nick is a versatile forward who can play up-and-down our lineup and will help add a physical element to our game every night," Predators president and general manager David Poile said in a news release. "He's a reliable player in his own zone and has shown improvement offensively every year. He fits the mold of the type of player we were targeting during free agency."

The Belleville, Ont., native was selected in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Flyers.