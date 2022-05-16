The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced.

The 19-year-old, a 2020 first-round pick by the Predators, spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with VHL's Neva Saint Petersburg. During his season there, he posted a record 5-2-2 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

The Omsk, Russia, native also played in six games for SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL in 2021-22, posting a record of 2-1-2 with a 1.81 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

Internationally, Askarov has played for Russia on number of occasions. He has played at the World Junior Championship on three separate occasions, winning silver in 2020. He won also gold for Russia at the U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and took home silver at the U-18 World Championship.