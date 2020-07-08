Nashville SC could be the second team to bow out of the MLS is Back Tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

During halftime of Wednesday's opening game of the tournament, MLS commissioner Don Garber said that the league will consult with health officials later Wednesday evening and determine whether or not Nashville will play in the event.

MLS commissioner Don Garber says on ESPN the league will make the decision overnight on whether or not Nashville SC will continue its participation in the tournament. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 9, 2020

According to Sam Stejskai of The Athletic, nine players on the team have tested positive, after four players who were awaiting follow-up tests were confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

Originally, Nashville’s opening match against the Chicago Fire set for Wednesday was postponed after five positive results were confirmed. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night.

FC Dallas was the first team to withdraw from the tournament after 10 players as well as a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.