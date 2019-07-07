Toronto Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson put on a show Sunday night at the MLB Futures Game in Cleveland, lighting up the radar gun in one inning of work.

Of the seven fastballs he threw, six were at least 99 MPH and four were 100 MPH-plus. The Blue Jays top pitching prospect topped out at 101.7 on his second pitch of the night.

#BlueJays Nate Pearson pitch-by-pitch at Futures Game.



99.3 mph fastball

101.7 mph fastball

99 mph fastball

89.3 mph slider

86.8 mph slider

101.2 mph fastball

90.5 mph slider

101.4 mph fastball

89.4 mph slider

98.9 mph fastball

101.6 mph fastball

89.1 mph slider — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 8, 2019

Pearson threw 10 of 12 pitches for strikes and fanned two over his scoreless inning of work.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, TrackMan had Pearson as high as 104.1 last year in the Arizona Fall League.

In 49.0 innings of work this season split across High-A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire, Pearson has an earned run average of 2.39 and 67 strikeouts.

The 22-year-old was selected in the first round (No. 28 overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Central Florida Community College.