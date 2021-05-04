Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson made his season debut for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons Tuesday night and struck out eight hitters over 3.2 innings against the Worcester Red Sox.

Pitching for the Bisons in their first game since September of 2019, Pearson allowed one earned run, four hits and one walk in nearly four innings of work, throwing 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

According to the Buffalo News, Pearson hit 100 miles an hour on the MiLB tracking software. Buffalo went on to win the game 6-1.

Pearson, who sustained a groin injury during spring training, is healthy and not on a rehab assignment during his stint with the Bisons, who are playing out of Trenton, N.J., with the Jays expected to return to Sahlen Field in Buffalo at some point during the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old right-hander struck out two batters while surrendering an unearned run in his only spring inning action back in March. He pitched in five games with the Blue Jays during the 2020 season and recorded an ERA of 6.00 in 18.0 innings.

Meanwhile, 2020 first-round pick Austin Martin made his professional debut as the minor leagues returned to action for the first time in well over a year. Playing for the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Martin went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, a walk and a run scored against the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday night.