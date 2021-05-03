The Buffalo Bisons announced Monday Nate Pearson will start the team's season opener Tuesday against Worchester.

Nick Allgeyer, Alek Manoah, TJ Zeuch and Jacob Waguespack are also in the Triple-A rotation to start the season.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 3, 2021

The Blue Jays reinstated Pearson from the injured list late last week and optioned him to the Bisons.

One of the organization's top prospects, Pearson started four games for the Blue Jays in 2020, posting a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 18 innings.

Fellow top prospect Alek Manoah, as well as Nick Allgeyer, TJ Zeuch, and Jacob Waguespack fill out the rest of the Bisons rotation to start the season.

