Montoyo: It's a lot better to play in Toronto, but it's not going to happen

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed on Monday that top pitching prospect Nate Pearson will get the start in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and free-agent signing Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the nod for Friday's Opening Day clash against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

#BlueJays Montoyo notes:

-Chase Anderson (oblique) will throw a bullpen Wednesday in Boston.

-Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left side) worked off the tee and in cage, feels good.

-Julian Merryweather long-tossed today.

-Nate Pearson starts Tuesday in Boston.

-38 players will go to BOS. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 20, 2020

#BlueJays rotation to start the season:



Friday: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

Saturday: RHP Matt Shoemaker

Sunday: TBA — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 20, 2020

Matt Shoemaker, who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in April, will get the start Saturday against the Rays in Toronto's second game of their shortened 60-game campaign.

Pearson, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted a 5-4 record with a 2.30 ERA, playing in three different levels of minor-league ball last season.

Ryu, 33, signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Jays this winter after spending the first six years of his pro career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The lefty had a career year in 2019, posting a 14-5 record with a 2.32 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 182.2 innings pitched. The South Korean was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and finished second in National League Cy Young voting.