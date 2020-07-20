1h ago
Pearson starts Tuesday, Ryu on Opening Day
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed on Monday that top pitching prospect Nate Pearson will get the start in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and free-agent signing Hyun-Jin Ryu will get the nod for Friday's Opening Day clash against the Rays in Tampa Bay.
TSN.ca Staff
Montoyo: It's a lot better to play in Toronto, but it's not going to happen
Matt Shoemaker, who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in April, will get the start Saturday against the Rays in Toronto's second game of their shortened 60-game campaign.
Pearson, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted a 5-4 record with a 2.30 ERA, playing in three different levels of minor-league ball last season.
Ryu, 33, signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Jays this winter after spending the first six years of his pro career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The lefty had a career year in 2019, posting a 14-5 record with a 2.32 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 182.2 innings pitched. The South Korean was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and finished second in National League Cy Young voting.