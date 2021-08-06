Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson is expected to throw one inning Saturday in the Florida Complex League, his first game action since June 16.

No firm timeline or ETA at this point, but I’d guess he’ll be an option in a couple of weeks, barring setbacks of course.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 6, 2021

The 24-year-old highly touted prospect has thrown just 2.1 innings this season with the Jays due to a right adductor strain.

Pearson appeared in five games last season, throwing 18 innings with a 6.00 ERA.