1h ago
Jays' Pearson expected to throw in Florida Complex League on Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson is expected to throw one inning Saturday in the Florida Complex League, his first game action since June 16.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old highly touted prospect has thrown just 2.1 innings this season with the Jays due to a right adductor strain.
Pearson appeared in five games last season, throwing 18 innings with a 6.00 ERA.