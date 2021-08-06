Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson is expected to throw one inning Saturday in the Florida Complex League, his first game action since June 16. 

The 24-year-old highly touted prospect has thrown just 2.1 innings this season with the Jays due to a right adductor strain. 

Pearson appeared in five games last season, throwing 18 innings with a 6.00 ERA. 