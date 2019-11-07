44m ago
Avs' MacKinnon leaves game with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenceman Nikita Zadorov left Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators with upper-body injuries and did not return for the third period.
There was no indication as to what happened that caused either player to leave the game.
MacKinnon had a big night scoring one goal and three assists in the Avalanche's 9-4 win over the Predators. An injury to MacKinnon would be a tough blow to an Avalanche roster that is currently without regulars Gabriel Landeskog (lower-body) and Mikko Rantanen (leg).