For the second time in as many weeks, BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke has been honoured as he, Malik Henry and Willie Jefferson were named CFL top performers for Week 3, the league announced Tuesday.

Rourke, In the Lions' 44-3 win over the Toronto Argonauts, set the CFL single-game record for passing yards by a Canadian quarterback with 436 yards for four touchdowns.

His seven passing touchdowns leads the league as Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Dane Evans and Calgary Stampeders' Bo Levi Mitchell are tied for second with four TD tosses.

Stampeders Wide receiver Henry recorded a career-high in both catches (6) and yards (173) in the Stampeders' 30-23 win over the Edmonton Elks.

Henry's two receiving touchdowns place him in a three-way tie for first in the league alongside Elks WR Greg Ellingson and Ticats WR Steven Dunbar.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson was the only defensive player honoured in Week 3 as his pick-six, sack and three tackles led the Bombers over the Ticats 26-12 in a rematch of the 2021 Grey Cup.

Jefferson's sack marked the 51st of his career and resulted in a 10-yard loss. His 30-yard pick-six was his fifth career touchdown and fourth career interception.

Jefferson is tied with Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy for the league lead in defensive touchdowns.