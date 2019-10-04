SAN ANTONIO — Nathan Walker's goal early in the second period stood as the winner, and the San Antonio Rampage beat the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Friday in the American Hockey League season opener for both teams.

Mike Vecchione opened the scoring for San Antonio (1-0-0) in the first period and Walker gave the team a 2-0 lead at 4:38 of the second.

Cameron Schilling had the lone goal for the Moose (0-1-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, with four seconds left in the second period.

Rampage goaltender Ville Husso stopped 22 shots. Manitoba's Mikhail Berdin made 33 saves in the losing effort.

San Antonio was 1 for 6 on the power play while the Moose didn't score on two chances with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.