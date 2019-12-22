WINNIPEG — Nathan Walker scored the go-ahead goal at 18:19 of the third period as the San Antonio Rampage doubled up the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League play.

Nolan Stevens had a pair of goals for the Rampage (11-13-8) while Ryan Olsen added a late one to seal the victory.

Adam Wilcox made 22 stops for San Antonio.

Seth Griffith struck twice for the Moose (15-18-0), who got 33 saves from Mikhail Berdin.

The Rampage went 1 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba scored twice on seven chances with the man advantage.

San Antonio defenceman Jake Dotchin was ejected at 16:54 of the second after taking a major for boarding.

