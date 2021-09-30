Sept. 30 marks Canada's first national day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the lost children and survivors of the residential school system as well as their communities and families.

TW: This blog contains mentions of residential schools

*TW: readers may be triggered by the recount of Indian Residential Schools. To access a 24h National Crisis Line, call: 1-866-925-4419*



Today is #NationalDayforTruthandReconciliation, it’s a good opportunity to learn about Residential Schools. Learn more: https://t.co/dQo4w8FGRi pic.twitter.com/3N4b51TbIR — Anishinabek Nation (@AnishNation) September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021, marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Alouettes coaches wore several orange signs at the last game to acknowledge and reflect on the truths of our past and present.



Time to unite 🧡 #everychildmatters pic.twitter.com/1gQJPA7qAy — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) September 30, 2021

The team is honoured to recognize September 30 as both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, a day that honours the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remember those who did not return home. — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) September 30, 2021

Today is a day for remembrance, reflection, action and learning.



The Toronto Argonauts are committed to utilizing our platform in sport to honour, celebrate and advocate for Indigenous sport, history, and awareness. pic.twitter.com/NFTIXyUIO8 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) September 30, 2021

Today, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, we reflect on the tragic history of residential schools and their continued impact on our country. We wear orange shirts to honour the survivors and their families, but also the thousands who did not return home. pic.twitter.com/KRB4RUaTFS — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 30, 2021

Today we wear orange to remember the horrific past of residential schools, and honour those who lost their lives, and those who survived them.



Today we wear orange to declare that today, and every day, Every Child Matters 🧡 pic.twitter.com/1qFdzB2zNp — Toronto Six (@TheTorontoSix) September 30, 2021

Today is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. We honour the lost children and Survivors of the residential school system as well as their families and communities. We wear orange to stand with the Survivors and the Indigenous community. 🧡 #orangeshirtday pic.twitter.com/COQMVY2dsU — PWHPA (@PWHPA) September 30, 2021

Canada Basketball pauses to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.#ReconciliACTION #OrangeShirtDay #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/wrzyFj7RaM — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) September 30, 2021