The National Women's Hockey League announced an expansion franchise has been awarded to Toronto, marking the league's first franchise in Canada.

The team will begin play during the 2020-21 season.

The ownership team is led by Johanna Neilson Boynton, who played four years at Harvard, serving as captain for two seasons, and is the CEO and co-Founder of Boynton Brennan Builders. Tyler Tumminia will serve as the club’s Chairman. Digit Murphy has been named President.

Murphy will oversee the hiring of a general manager and head coach for Toronto’s team.

“We aspire to build a perennial Isobel Cup contender for Toronto,” said Boynton said in a statement. “This will be an organization with strong fan, community and corporate support, outstanding coaching, training, and player development, and a club dedicated to promoting hockey as a game for everyone."

Kristen Barbara, Elaine Chuli, Shiann Darkangelo, Emma Greco and Taylor Woods have all signed contracts to play for the team, according to the league.

A professional women's hockey team hasn't played in Toronto (or Canada) since the CWHL ceased operations on April 1, 2019. Last season, the formation of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association was established with a goal making women's hockey economically sustainable. Over 200 players joined and took part in tours across North America instead of joining the NWHL.

“Toronto is without question the sports capital of Canada,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement. “The addition of a Toronto team for the National Women’s Hockey League is most welcome by our city and one that I know many Torontonians will embrace as they have with all of our other sports teams. Our city has a rich history with professional women’s hockey and we are excited to begin this next chapter with the NWHL. I hope that this team achieves success and longevity in our city and that this team will serve as an inspiration for young girls to pursue careers in professional sports.”