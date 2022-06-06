24m ago
Avs' Kadri undergoes thumb surgery, unlikely to be available for remainder of postseason
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri underwent surgery to repair an injured thumb, reports TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger. Kadri unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason, although the team has not officially ruled him out.
TSN.ca Staff
Kadri sustained the injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final when he was checked into the boards from behind by Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.
Kane was suspended one game for the hit and will not play in Monday's Game 4.
Kadri, 31, has recorded six goals and eight assists in 13 playoff games this season.
The Avalanche lead the Oilers 3-0 and can close the series on Monday night.