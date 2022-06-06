Avs' Kadri undergoes thumb surgery, unlikely to be available for remainder of postseason

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri underwent surgery to repair an injured thumb, reports TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger. Kadri is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason, although the team has not officially ruled him out.

Kadri sustained the injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final when he was checked into the boards from behind by Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Kane was suspended one game for the hit and will not play in Monday's Game 4.

Avalanche star, Nazem Kadri had surgery to repair an injured thumb sustained in the hit by Evander Kane early in game 3. Kadri is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason, but isn’t being ruled out officially. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 6, 2022

Kadri, 31, has recorded six goals and eight assists in 13 playoff games this season.

The Avalanche lead the Oilers 3-0 and can close the series on Monday night.