NBA 2K player tournament begins tomorrow on TSN NBA players are getting back on the court. Well, sort of. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force a suspension of live sports, the NBA, National Basketball Players Association and 2K have partnered to bring you an NBA player-led NBA 2K 2020 tournament beginning Friday night on TSN at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. TSN.ca Staff

