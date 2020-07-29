The NBA has once again recorded zero positive COVID-19 cases after following their latest round of testing, the NBA and Player's Association announced on Wednesday.

344 players were tested since the NBA last announced its testing results on July 20 and all the results came back negative. This now marks consecutive testing rounds in which no new player has tested positive.

Since arriving at the Orlando Disney World campus environment the NBA has created for the resumption of the 2019-20 season at the beginning of July, all 30 teams have participated in three exhibition-style scrimmages with the eight "seeding games" before the start of the postseason scheduled to kick off on Thursday.